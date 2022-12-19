JRL NEWSWATCH: “A Biden admin official recently told members of Congress that Ukraine has the military capability to take back Crimea” – NBC

“A Biden administration official … told … Congress … Ukraine has the military capability to retake Crimea[.] [B]ut some [U.S.] officials [reportedly] are concerned any large-scale offensive that threatens Russia’s hold on the peninsula could push … Putin to use nuclear weapons …. The late November Ukraine briefing to some members of Congress included discussion of the reasons Ukraine will continue to need U.S. weapons and equipment for the foreseeable future. … [A] U.S. official said that Ukraine has no near-term objective to retake Crimea and that a military offensive is not imminent but did acknowledge that Ukraine has shown resilience and perseverance ….”