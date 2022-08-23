JRL NEWSWATCH: “5 things you need to know about Russia’s intelligence failures ahead of the invasion of Ukraine” – Washington Post
“… 1. A clandestine branch of Russia’s security service was deeply involved in the Kremlin’s failed war plan, assuring officials … that Ukraine’s government would fall quickly and deploying operatives to install a puppet regime. … 2. FSB officers were so confident … that they spent the final days before the war arranging [Kyiv] accommodations …. 3. The FSB’s Ukraine department [reportedly] underwent a major expansion … leading up to the invasion …. 4. The FSB worked closely with prominent collaborators and lined up at least two pro-Russian governments-in-waiting. … 5. Despite repeated failures, FSB leaders remain in their positions … [also] putting officers on three-month rotations in regions occupied by Russian forces ….”
You must log in to post a comment.