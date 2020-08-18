JRL NEWSWATCH: “Belarus Opposition Seeks to Reassure Russia as Strikes Go On” – Bloomberg/ Aliaksandr Kudrytski

“Opposition leaders in Belarus are seeking to reassure Russia about future relations as the biggest challenge to … Lukashenko’s 26-year rule continues with nationwide strikes. Russia is an important partner for Belarus and ‘we recognize and accept that,’ Maria Kalesnikava … top ally of opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya[] wrote in a message published … on Telegram by … [Ekho Moskvy] editor-in chief …. Belarus should maintain ‘all existing agreements’ with foreign partners including Russia, she said. … Putin ’emphasized the unacceptability of any attempts at external interference’ in Belarus in a phone call … with … Merkel, according to [the] Kremlin ….”

Map of Commonwealth of Independent States, European Portion

