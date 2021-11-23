Ivan Katchanovski: “Revelations that wounding of a female Maidan medic was staged”

Subject: Revelations that wounding of a female Maidan medic was staged

Date: Tue, 23 Nov 2021

From: Ivan Katchanovski <ikatchan@uottawa.ca>

Since it might be of interest to JRL, I am sending my new Facebook post concerning revelations that wounding of a female Maidan medic was staged by the Maidan Self-Defense leadership similarly to “crucifixion” of Bulatov:

Unreported Maidan massacre bombshell: The famous Maidan female medic, who became a Maidan “icon” after tweeting that she was dying, admits in a prank interview with a Ukrainian journalist that she was not wounded. The Ukrainian journalist reports that a Maidan activist revealed that her wounding was staged by the Maidan Self-Defense leadership. She testifies in September as a witness in the Maidan massacre trial that she was wounded from direction of the Maidan-controlled Hotel Ukraina. The Prosecution and now the Maidan massacre trial last Wednesday refuse to classify her as a victim in a trial of Berkut policemen who are charged with this massacre. https://tk.media/news/zhurnalist-razoblachil-devushku-medika-yakoby-ranennuyu-v-sheyu-snayperom-vo-vremya-evromaydana-okazalos-ranenie-bylo-instsenirovkoy-2020-02-03 https://youtu.be/kDxth8g-ksk

The prosecution did not charge anyone for wounding this female medic and 76 other protesters, or almost half of all wounded protesters on February 20, because the investigation determined that they were not shot from the Berkut positions but from other sectors, i.e. Maidan-controlled areas. But the prosecution denies that that there were any snipers in the Maidan-controlled areas. Not a single Ukrainian and Western media reports these revelations, in contrast to numerous media reports that the Maidan female medic was wounded by the Berkut police/government snipers.

This shows how easy it is to fool many people, especially those who are glad to be fooled by the Maidan mass murderers, politicians, and the media. She also tacitly admits in her recorded phone conversation that her neck surgery was misrepresented as her neck wound. This is consistent with her tweet before the Maidan massacre that she was hospitalized. The fake wounding is also consistent with her statements that she did not notice that she was shot through her neck and with her keeping standing and then running and shouting towards an ambulance and immediately tweeting right afterwards that she was dying. This is also consistent with her wound size and shape which looks like surgical and not a large exit bullet wound and with her tweeting and giving numerous interviews within a day.

This all looked too good to be true. But CNN and other Western and Ukrainian media, such as the Washington Post, the Guardian, the Associated Press, and the Euronews, reported such improbable claims at face value. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=As3nA4r-hA0&ab_channel=CNN Her fake wounding is also consistent with the absence of medical forensic examination of her wounds, in contrast to almost all other killed and wounded Maidan protesters. https://youtu.be/z1SqsCQ63_8?t=6494 Her staged wounding is also consistent with her publicly forgiving snipers, who she stated shot her, in a Ukrainian TV interview less than one and a half month after the massacre. This TV interview also shows that her wound size and shape look like surgical and not a large exit bullet wound. https://youtu.be/LLxzUw4qMl8

The Ukrainian journalist reported a revelation by the Maidan activist that there was an intention to stage a false flag killing of a female protester in order to galvanize public support for the Maidan and blame the government forces. But because there was reluctance to kill a woman, the leadership of the Maidan Self-Defense decided to stage a fake wounding of this female Maidan medic by misrepresenting her neck surgery as her wounding. https://youtu.be/kP-8NTKZaUc

However, a Maidan protester standing near hear was killed in the same Maidan spot right after she was filmed running to the ambulance with blood on her neck. Two protesters said that they saw that he was shot from the Main Post-Office building, which was then the Right Sector headquarters. A Polish reporter video shows a few apparent “snipers” on the roofs of Finbank and adjacent Main Post-Office and a Maidan stage speaker and protesters warning about “snipers” there. The prosecution charged the Berkut police with his killing even though the forensic medical examination found that he was shot from a steep direction, which is consistent with a nearby building. (01:11:16-01:12:06) https://www.academia.edu/video/k0pE0kthe

She tweeted several days before the Maidan massacre: “I think that we need to support the Right Sector, do you? Vote!” Her tweet that she was dying two minutes after her staged wounding was retweeted almost 5 thousand times. This tweet was reported at face value by the media to hundreds million people in many countries. https://twitter.com/OlesyaZhukovska/status/436436294483591168 https://twitter.com/OlesyaZhukovska/status/436436294483591168

A bullet that she claimed to be shot with through her neck looks like an expanding hunting bullet. Such bullets are prohibited in military use because of their devastating effect and large bullet holes which make survival difficult. It was physically impossible for this bullet to go through her neck while living no large exit bullet hole and her not even noticing that she was shot. https://gazeta.ua/ru/articles/np/_pulya-razorvalas-rozochkoj-vozle-sonnoj-arterii-volonteramedika-iz-ternopolya/544332

Shortly after the Maidan, she visited France along with Poroshenko and Klitschko on a propaganda tour and met with the French president. The Western governments are completely silent on the revelations. https://life.pravda.com.ua/society/2014/03/8/156306/

Major Western media, such as the New York Times, CNN, CBS, NBC, the Guardian, the Associated Press, the Atlantic, the Times, the Daily Mail, and the Euronews, reported the fake news about her wounding. It would be revealing if any media would report the revelations that her wounding was staged and retract their previous reports. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/i-am-dying-wounded-medics-tweet-from-kiev-goes-viral/ https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/ukraine-crisis/miracle-kiev-shot-medic-survives-after-tweeting-i-am-dying-n35296 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKx2kUHhUYs&ab_channel=AssociatedPress https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/feb/20/i-am-dying-volunteer-tweet-shot-kiev-ukraine?CMP=twt_gu https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/ukraine-protest-nurse-shot-in-the-neck-tweeted-im-dying-sd9z22h8jcr https://news.yahoo.com/39-39-m-dying-39-internet-seeks-learn-172910436.html https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/catesevilla/the-ukrainian-medic-that-tweeted-she-was-dying-is-actually-a https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2564508/Im-dying-Volunteer-medic-21-posts-desperate-message-Twitter-shot-throat-Kiev-plunges-new-savagery-bodies-littering-streets.html https://thelede.blogs.nytimes.com/2014/02/20/live-video-and-social-media-updates-from-kiev/

The successful staged wounding of the female Maidan medic followed the successful staged kidnaping and crucifixion of another Maidan activist. Even the Ukrainian police investigation recently determined that his kidnapping was staged and his crucifixion was fake because of confessions by his fellow activists and findings by forensic medical experts that his “crucifixion” and “torture” wounds were made in sterile conditions. No Western media reported these revelations. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jan/31/ukrainian-protester-kidnapped-tortured-kiev-bulatov

The revelation that wounding of female Maidan medic was staged by the Maidan Self-Defense leadership corroborates findings of my academic studies that the Maidan massacre was a false flag operation with involvement of Maidan leadership & far right elements. https://www.academia.edu/8776021/The_Snipers_Massacre_on_the_Maidan_in_Ukraine

https://www.academia.edu/44496200/The_Maidan_Massacre_in_Ukraine_Revelations_from_Trials_and_Investigations

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/337947623_The_far_right_the_Euromaidan_and_the_Maidan_massacre_in_Ukraine

