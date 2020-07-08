House Committee on Foreign Affairs: “Russian Bounties on U.S. Troops: Why Hasn’t the Administration Responded?”

United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
U.S. Capitol in Bright Sunlight

House Committee on Foreign Affairs
July 9, 2020
Russian Bounties on U.S. Troops: Why Hasn’t the Administration Responded?
[foreignaffairs.house.gov/2020/7/russian-bounties-on-u-s-troops-why-hasn-t-the-administration-responded]

Witnesses

Mr. Michael Morell
Former Acting and Deputy Director
Central Intelligence Agency

Celeste Wallander, Ph.D.
Former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Russia/Eurasia
National Security Council

General John W. Nicholson (Ret.)
Former Commander of U.S. Forces – Afghanistan and NATO’s Resolute Support Mission
United States Army

Mr. Ian Brzezinski
Resident Senior Fellow
Atlantic Council

