Free Russia Foundation: “New Report on the Kremlin’s Malign Influence Inside the U.S.”

Date: Fri, 13 Aug 2021
From: Natalya Lunde <natalyaa@4freerussia.org>

Free Russia Foundation releases a new report The Kremlin’s Malign Influence Inside the United States edited by Michael Weiss.
4freerussia.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/TheKremlinsMalignInfluenceInsidetheUS.pdf

The report’s chapters take a close look at:

  • The Kremlin’s Interference in the US Energy Sector
  • Investments in Critical Infrastructure
  • Russian Oligarchs’ Relationships with American Non-Profits
  • Kremlin’s Cultivation of American Far-Right and Separatists
  • Social Media Influence inside the United States.

The report examines the scale of Russian influence on public opinion, political dynamics and business practices of the United States; assessing specific threats to US national security and to the stability of its political institutions, financial, technological and consumer markets stemming from the Russian presence; and offers policy recommendations for US decision-makers.

In the coming weeks, Free Russia Foundation will host a series of briefings by contributing authors to discuss the report’s findings. Email natalyaa@4freerussia.org to get on our invite list.

