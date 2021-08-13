Free Russia Foundation: “New Report on the Kremlin’s Malign Influence Inside the U.S.”

Subject: New Report on the Kremlin’s Malign Influence Inside the US

Free Russia Foundation releases a new report The Kremlin’s Malign Influence Inside the United States edited by Michael Weiss.

The report’s chapters take a close look at:

The Kremlin’s Interference in the US Energy Sector

Investments in Critical Infrastructure

Russian Oligarchs’ Relationships with American Non-Profits

Kremlin’s Cultivation of American Far-Right and Separatists

Social Media Influence inside the United States.

The report examines the scale of Russian influence on public opinion, political dynamics and business practices of the United States; assessing specific threats to US national security and to the stability of its political institutions, financial, technological and consumer markets stemming from the Russian presence; and offers policy recommendations for US decision-makers.

In the coming weeks, Free Russia Foundation will host a series of briefings by contributing authors to discuss the report’s findings. Email natalyaa@4freerussia.org to get on our invite list.

