EVENT: “Russia’s Meaning Post-Election: Panel Discussion, Wed., Dec. 2, 2020” – [Virtual/Zoom] – Simone Weil Center for Political Philosophy

Subject: Russia’s Meaning Post-Election: Panel Discussion, Wed., Dec. 2, 2020

Date: Fri, 27 Nov 2020

From: Paul Grenier <psgrenier@gmail.com>

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020

12 Noon – 1:15 PM (EST)

Panelists: Marlene Laruelle, James Carden, Anatol Lieven, Boris Mezhuev, Paul Robinson, Richard Sakwa

Topic: What does the election mean for US-Russia relations? Aside from how Russia might influence the U.S., for good or ill; and aside from how Russia might be used for this or that purpose extraneous to Russia as such, it is worth asking an additional question: what is Russia in itself today? How does it define itself? What value might Russia have in its own terms?

Zoom link:

us02web.zoom.us/j/85057184017?pwd=d2s5MGVNanBqTFRncjFlVDdqY3BaZz09

Passcode: 056782 Meeting ID: 850 5718 4017

First in a series of on-line discussions sponsored by the Simone Weil Center for Political Philosophy.

