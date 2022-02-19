Ellen Mickiewicz: “Short reflections Ukraine, etc”

Subject: Short reflections Ukraine, etc.

Date: Wed, 16 Feb 2022

From: Ellen Mickiewicz <ellen.mickiewicz@duke.edu>

Ellen Mickiewicz is James R. Shepley emeritus professor of Public Policy and Political Science at Duke University.

In 1999 the United States bombed Serbia That was a huge event leaving still raw wounds in (fellow Slavic) Russia. Every single time at moments such as now, the bombing of Serbia is given first place in describing the aggressive unilateralism of the United States. Before the bombing, for years, reliable surveys showed an unchanging affection for the United States. After it, a plunge that never returned to anywhere near previous levels. News coverage would do well to explore this game-changer shown to have staying power beyond a propaganda slogan.

Two days ago, I, like some of my colleagues tuned into the evening television news from Moscow. In it, a long polished table: Vladimir Putin sits at the head of the table; Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister is seated about three-quarters of the table down. Putin has called in his foreign policy team, one by one. First is Lavrov, whose demeanor is professional and straightforward. Putin asks him in a voice and facial expression showing irritation at being jerked around by the West. He asks Lavrov irritably: if these talks back and forth are just a stalling tactic. Lavrov is unflappable and says “no.” That, in itself is most unusual when the president has made clear that he’s fed up with the lack of movement. Lavrov goes on to speak fluently in favor of a diplomatic solution. He’s not only well informed, he’s set himself up in his rumbling baritone as an equal. Which Putin affirms; the grimace of irritation, gone.

One other contextual note of importance: When Vladimir Putin took office Russia was virtually undefended. I remember talking to Les Aspin, former Secretary of Defense. He said “there is no Red Army.” They were ragtag returnees from Chechnya and Afghanistan. Many had sold weapons for alcohol; drug addiction was visible and their faces were hollowed out. They had been told that there was money for 2 meals a day; they’d have to forage—usually for mushrooms—for lunch. Putin takes office; from the beginning his first project is to build up a military, weapons, strategies. It’s taken a long time, but finally showing progress. But are they a unified military? Perhaps this massive move toward Ukraine had a twofold purpose: to mold his new military and their weapons to engage in war games and gain experience. The other purpose is to establish Russia as a participant in initiatives on the world scale. No more ‘pivot’ from Russia, as the Obama administration attempted to practice.

You can’t do everything at once: half the population and, estimated by Russian demographers, is at or below the poverty line. Medical care [even before COVID] has been reduced; medicines are often hard to come by, even in the best sections of Moscow. The low birth rate continues to decline. Putin has sent his prime minister to go around to various places with money to help. Now comes the more difficult stuff.

