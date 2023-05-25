AUDIO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “What are realistic expectations for Ukraine’s military offensive?” – NPR

“… The U.S. and other NATO nations are sending Ukraine tanks, drones and artillery … as [Ukraine] plans [its expected next] offensive. The West also recently pledged to meet Ukraine’s long-standing request for F-16[‘s], [a scenario still requiring] the Ukrainian air force [to spend months] … learn[ing] how to fly and maintain [them] …. … [T]his lengthy Ukrainian buildup has given Russia time to reinforce vulnerable spots in the south and east, where Ukraine is most likely to attack. … Regardless of how this Ukrainian offensive plays out, [analysts] don’t think it will bring the war to a close. They see … Putin playing the long game, believing he can wear down Ukraine’s military and … the will of the West to provide sustained support. …”