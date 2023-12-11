AUDIO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Should the West Threaten the Putin Regime Over Ukraine? The historian Stephen Kotkin on the state of the war and the dangers of a Russian Tet Offensive.” – The New Yorker/ David Remnick

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“[From October:] … Russia’s war against Ukraine began in 2014 with its militarized annexation of Crimea, and moved into its current phase … in February, 2022, …[with] Putin[‘s] … full-scale invasion. In the initial months [after], Ukraine, under … Zelensky … with support from NATO, scored some astonishing victories, including the defense of Kyiv. But, although the people of Ukraine continue to stun the world with … resilience and imagination, the war shows no sign of ending anytime soon. … [A]s Kotkin puts it, Ukraine is running tragically low on young men of fighting age. Meanwhile, Putin does not hesitate to throw countless Russian bodies into the meat grinder of the war. … Kotkin talked … about the situation on the battlefield and the evolving politics of Kyiv, Moscow, Washington, Beijing, and beyond. He raised the possibility of a Russian ‘Tet Offensive’ that could alter the course of the American elections. He also questioned the Biden Administration’s seeming decision to ‘take regime change’ — a threat to Putin’s rule — ‘off the table.’ …”