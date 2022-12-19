AUDIO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “A century and counting: Ukraine’s ongoing fight to free itself from Russia” – NPR
“The past century in Ukraine has been packed with monumental events — wars, famines, political upheavals. Yet there’s a recurring theme that can be boiled down to a single sentence: Ukraine tries to break free from Russia, and Russia refuses to let it go. … Ukrainians thought this matter was finally resolved in December 1991, when … [in] a referendum[,] … [92%] voted in favor of [independence]. The Soviet Union collapsed later that month. But when … Putin came to power in Russia in 1999, he had other plans. The Russian leader says he doesn’t accept Ukraine’s independence, and that it’s part of Russia. …”
Click here for “A century and counting: Ukraine’s ongoing fight to free itself from Russia” – NPR/ Greg Myre
You must log in to post a comment.