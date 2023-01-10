Anti-War Russians
(Abdujalil Abdurasulov – Twitter @abdujalil – BBC News Video Journalist. Primarily report on Ukraine, Russia and the rest of the “Eurasian region”. Based in Kyiv. – Jan. 6, 2023)
Of coz this is not a scientific assessment. But it was an interesting observation to learn their perceptions. Many in the West think that ppl in #Russia will start questioning the war as the number of human losses grow & econ sanctions bite. This post shows why they can be wrong https://t.co/CDF6hHbtNG
Just spoke to anti-war Russians. They estimate that less than 2% of #Russia's population are against the war. The rest either support it or don't care. And radicalization of the society is growing. Those few Russians who were anti-war in the beginning, now want to defeat #Ukraine
