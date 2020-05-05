Andrei Liakhov: “Re: [UTExpertsDiscGrp] ‘Three Russian doctors fall from hospital windows'”

Subject: Re: [UTExpertsDiscGrp] “Three Russian doctors fall from hospital windows”

From: ‘Andrei Liakhov’ via “Untimely Thoughts” – An Expert Discussion Group on Russia <untimely_thoughts_an_expert_discussion_group_on_russia@googlegroups.com>

I do not know about the gents, but I have relatives who work and live in Star City where everyone knows everyone else. The doctor in Star city has not fallen out of the window. Her death briefly was a talk of the town. It was widely claimed that she died because of some freak accident in the workplace.

My relatives do some volunteer work and are amply supplied with protective gear.

Star City as of Monday only had 5 С-virus patients with two in the local hospital.

It is a closed military garrison at best of times with very strict sanitary controls.

I think CNN is trying to create another “Skripal” type story with a lot of smoke but no fire…..

“Three Russian doctors fall from hospital windows, raising questions amid coronavirus pandemic”

cnn.com/2020/05/04/europe/russia-medical-workers-windows-intl/index.html

