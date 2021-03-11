Alexis Klimoff: “Website Content [Transactions of the Association of Russian-American Scholars in the USA]”

Subject: Website content

Date: Tue, 9 Mar 2021

From: Alexis Klimoff <klimoff@vassar.edu>

The publication in JRL #48 of the website URL holding the fascinating John Glad interviews moves me to announce the following website completed in January of this year:

The new website features open access to the full set of the bilingual journal /Transactions of the Association of Russian-American Scholars in the USA / Записки Русской академической группы в США/:

digitallibrary.vassar.edu/islandora/object/vassar%3Aaras

The site includes an index of articles, reviews, and obituaries.

To enter the site, click on the image of the journal cover with the Church-Slavic inscription. All posted texts are available for reading or downloading.

