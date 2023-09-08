JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Washington Whiz Kids Mapping the War in Ukraine” – Foreign Policy

“… ISW’s Ukraine updates underscore how open-source intelligence has drastically changed public understanding of war. The team’s analysts … methodically mine the internet on a daily basis to build a near real time picture of the war’s progress … used by the media, governments, and humanitarian agencies …. [ISW utilizes] open-source geolocation … which uses context clues from images and footage of the conflict — a bend in a river or the markings on a tank — to pinpoint when and where an image was taken. Systematized and coupled with other powerful tools, such as NASA’s real-time map of global fires and commercially available radar and satellite imagery, the mix has enabled [ISW] to build out a sophisticated picture of who controls the terrain in an ever-shifting battle …. The approach is not without error. … [Meanwhile, their Russia team lead] shares the frustration of ISW’s critics at the way in which the institute’s assessments are picked up by the media, often shorn of their carefully worded analytical caveats. … [As part of its research, the organization] sift[s] through an extensive list of more than 100 online sources, including Twitter and Telegram accounts as well as updates from various parties to the conflict. …”