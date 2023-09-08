JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Washington Whiz Kids Mapping the War in Ukraine” – Foreign Policy
“How the Institute For the Study of War became the media’s go-to source for tracking the Russian invasion.”
“… ISW’s Ukraine updates underscore how open-source intelligence has drastically changed public understanding of war. The team’s analysts … methodically mine the internet on a daily basis to build a near real time picture of the war’s progress … used by the media, governments, and humanitarian agencies …. [ISW utilizes] open-source geolocation … which uses context clues from images and footage of the conflict — a bend in a river or the markings on a tank — to pinpoint when and where an image was taken. Systematized and coupled with other powerful tools, such as NASA’s real-time map of global fires and commercially available radar and satellite imagery, the mix has enabled [ISW] to build out a sophisticated picture of who controls the terrain in an ever-shifting battle …. The approach is not without error. … [Meanwhile, their Russia team lead] shares the frustration of ISW’s critics at the way in which the institute’s assessments are picked up by the media, often shorn of their carefully worded analytical caveats. … [As part of its research, the organization] sift[s] through an extensive list of more than 100 online sources, including Twitter and Telegram accounts as well as updates from various parties to the conflict. …”
You must log in to post a comment.